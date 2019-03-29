Attention all Burnley Meghans, Harrys and ANother - free inflatable fun following royal baby birth

As royal baby fever gets set to sweep the nation, there’s a special treat in store for anyone in Burnley who shares the same name as the newest member of the Royal Family…or their parents.

Air Unlimited Inflatable Park on Craven Street is offering a one-hour free pass to anyone called Meghan, Harry or the Royal Baby’s name.

The offer will run for one week following the announcement of the Royal Baby’s name – there’s no age limit on who can claim the offer, but they will need to bring photo ID to prove they are who they say they are.

Calum Heyes, managing director of Air Unlimited, said: “There’s always predictions on what a Royal Baby’s name will be and we hope the people of Burnley will be keeping their eyes peeled – unless they’re called Harry or Meghan of course.

“This is a walk-in only offer and we will ask to see photo ID of the Harrys, Meghans and Royal Baby name-sharers from Burnley and the surrounding areas when they check in.

“Since we opened in December, we’ve had customers travel from as far as York, Blackpool and Carlisle so we’re not putting any restrictions on where people travel from to claim their free one-hour bounce, but it’ll only be running for seven days so they’ll need to be quick.”