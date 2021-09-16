Ask Burnley: What would you do to improve Burnley town centre?

But with Charter Walk and Curzon Square up for sale - and work on Pioneer Place due to start imminently - big changes could well be on the horizon.

So we asked the public: 'What would you do to improve Burnley town centre?'

Here are some of the suggestions we received:

How would you improve Burnley town centre?

Jeff Clarke: 1, FREE parking; 2, Minimum quality standard for shop fronts - it needs to look nice. 3, Tax incentives for larger stores; 4, 2am Limit for Licensing hours; 5, Update the market hall - or even better, knock it down and build a new one; 6, Local farmers markets; 7, Use our local history as a nostalgic focus; 8, Less fast food, more healthy options.

Jess Reynolds: Have more children’s facilities available. The sensory lights room at the Charter Walk office is still closed even though every other children’s facilities have long been reopened in Burnley. This was a great space for special needs and families alike.

Rebecca Slater: Allow businesses to use A boards without a charge from the local council. Give businesses more recognition. My business is on Parker Lane, we have great footfall passing us but lots of people do tend to stick to one end of the town. There needs to be more reasons for people to use the full town.

Emily Lockett: Lower the rent prices for empty buildings/market stalls so small businesses can get the town back busy again! They’re still feeling the brunt of Covid and it’s a win win all round

Gary Kay: Designated all day free parking areas like Colne - there’s car parks virtually empty day in day out whilst the 1 hour zones are ram packed. Why not give local businesses and traders free parking at least as a reward for paying town centre shop rents and rates?

Adele Hacking: A weekly farmers market with genuine farmers selling produce. Not artisan markets with inflated prices. Burnley is not a wealthy town but most of us were raised with cooking knowledge so let’s cut the middleman out and get the producers selling direct the misshapen vegetables n fruits n different cuts of meat etc. Proper market!

Julie Mary: Bring back the Outdoor Market, more publicity for Market Hall - encourage local traders to have a street market selling proper local produce - no reason not to have a bustling market with food stalls, cookery demos, cheeses. I might go into town then! There's nothing interesting there at the mo!

Donna Louise: Better shops, Zara, hnm, sports wear, lush etc.. and have better food outlets Wagamama, Nando’s etc and more places to sit down.

Michael Hird: Demolish the block that was Sidewalk/ Lucas etc between Croft St and Parker lane Could be a great outdoor space for multiple purposes

Charles Sutton: Get traffic flowing through it again. Pedestrianisation creates ghost towns. Fact. Free parking and better business rates.

Charlotte Ainsworth: Ice rink for Xmas with some Xmas stalls. A mini Christmas wonderland