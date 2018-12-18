Artistic Burnley pupil's work praised by judges

A creative pupil from Burnley High School has had his work specially commended as part of a regional art and design competition.

Year 8 pupil Jack Walsh entered the Transform My Truck competition hosted by Transport Training Academy, which asked youngsters to submit designs showing different ways of getting goods from A to B.

Jack’s design was picked out by former Senior Traffic Commissioner for Great Britain, Beverley Bell, on judging day in August.

Beverley was one of the judging team alongside representatives from Wigan Council, Warburtons, James Hall & Sons, Kerry Logistics and The Reserve Forces & Cadets Association.

She said: “I was particularly impressed with how Jack had displayed the true global nature of logistics, showing how an item could travel via different countries before arriving on his doorstep in Burnley.”

Jack’s design is now proudly displayed in the reception area at Transport Training Academy in Atherton, plus he was presented with his own framed version to take home.

Beverley continued: “As soon as I spotted Jack’s design on display, I asked the Transport Training Academy team if his work could be recognised in some way – I’m so pleased it’s been proudly framed in reception.”

Transport Training Academy launched Transform My Truck as part of a campaign to attract more young people into the logistics industry.

The competition received almost 350 entries from nine schools across the North West, with a final set of six winning designs being transferred onto the sides and rear doors of a 31ft logistics truck.

David Coupe, managing director of Transport Training Academy, said: “Beverley was really impressed with Jack’s design and we knew we had to make a special award just for him.

His artwork will be seen by every member of staff and visitor at our Atherton base for years to come.

“We hope that educating young people about the wide variety of career opportunities in logistics will encourage them to look into the sector and ultimately provide a boost to the UK economy.”