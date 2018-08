Arsonists are believed to be responsible for setting fire to a garage in the early hours of this morning.

Two fire engines and crews from Colne were called to the scene of the blaze in Glen Street in the town at around 4-30am.

The garage and its contents, including a motorcycle, had been set on fire deliberately and crews, equipped with breathing apparatus, used a hosereel jet to extinguish the fire.

There were no casualties and police were notified of the suspected arson.