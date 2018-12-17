Arsonists hunted after empty Pendle house set on fire

An investigation is underway after an empty house in Nelson was set on fire by arsonists.



The blaze broke out at the unoccupied terraced property in Helmsdale Road at around 5-10pm yesterday.

The fire started in a ground floor room and spread to an upstairs bedroom. Fire crews had to wear breathing apparatus to tackle the flames using two hose reels and a ventilation unit was also required to clear away smoke.

The house has now been secured while the investigation into the cause is carried out.

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue said: "We believe someone broke into the house deliberately to set it on fire."