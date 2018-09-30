Arrest made after man killed in horrific Burnley car crash

A Burnley man has been arrested following the horrific car crash yesterday which saw a 23-year-old man killed.

The 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death and serious injury by dangerous driving.

The car crashed into a lamppost in Colne Road, Burnley

He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Flowers have been laid in Colne Road, near to the junction of Jackson Street, where the car ploughed into a lamppost at 1-25am.

The 23-year-old front passenger was pronounced dead at the scene while the driver and back seat passenger were taken to Royal Preston Hospital.

Officers had asked the car to stop shortly before the collision and independent investigators are looking into the police’s involvement in the incident.

A spokesman for the Independent Office for Police Conduct said: “We are investigating police involvement prior to a fatal road traffic collision in Burnley early this morning.

“We were notified of the incident by Lancashire Police and sent investigators to attend the scene this morning in Colne Road, Burnley and to police post-incident procedures.

“We have since declared an independent investigation. We understand the incident happened at around 1-25 am today after a vehicle had failed to stop for police.”