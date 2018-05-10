Army veteran Andy takes on 24 hour endurance challenge

A Sabden Army veteran is taking on Scotland's toughest endurance walking challenge next month.



Andy McAtee (44) is in training for the Cateran Yomp - a military term for a long-distance march - and the biggest, toughest event of its kind.

The endurance charity challenge takes place on Saturday and Sunday, June 9th and 10th, in the foothills of the Cairngorm Mountains and will raise money for the Army's national charity.

The dad of two will be one of a team battling through 54 miles in 24 hours across the rugged terrain of the Scottish wilderness, a test of both their physical and mental limits.

It is such a testing challenge that participants can only take part in teams.

But he says it will be an unforgettable weekend while raising money for soldiers, veterans and their families.

Andy, who is originally from County Down in Northern Ireland, has lived in Sabden for eight years. His wife Heather hails from the Ribble Valley and they have two children, Arran (4) and two-year-old Iona.

Formerly a serving soldier in the Army with 2 Rifles, he was medically discharged in October 2016 after suffering minor injuries and is currently a full-time student at the University of Salford studying International Politics and Security, courtesy of the MOD.

He spent the last two years of his Army service at Fulwood Barracks in Preston working with the Welfare Team but was also a soldier under the care of the Personnel Recovery Unit.

Having been diagnosed with a minor brain injury in late 2015 he has been undergoing treatment in London on and off for the last two years.

He said: "I take part in events to raise the issues surrounding mental health and head injuries and I feel it is my duty to help the charities that have supported us over the past few years."

The Army's national charity is ABF The Soldiers' Charity (formerly the Army Benevolent Fund) which was founded in 1944 to provide support to soldiers, veterans and their immediate families, for life.

Andy has to raise at least £400 in sponsorship and he is appealing for people to support him. You can donate online at http://fundraising.soldierscharity.org/andy5900 or call him on 07801 295597 or email andymcatee@btinternet.com.