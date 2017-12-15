April Hair Salon to open in old Burnley Express offices

A new hair salon opening in the old Burnley Express offices is aiming to cater to the growing demand for Afro-Caribbean hair styling.

With its premises on Bull Street befitting owner Jacqueline Woodland’s storied past with the paper, April Hair Salon - which is appointment-only for the first week - will open on Monday, December 18th, offering a unique service for the local Afro-Caribbean population.

“There’s definitely a need for this in Burnley,” said Jacqueline, whose father Houston Tim was featured in the Express after starting one of the first booze cruise canal boats which was opened by Sir Clive Lloyd. “I used to live in Burnley; I’ve come back and there’s still nothing [for mixed race hair styles].”

“A lady with an Afro hairstyle who had lived in Burnley for 19 years who had been to the hair stylist twice - the rest of the time she does it herself,” said Andy, Jacqueline’s husband. “She said: ‘I’m so pleased you’re going to be just around the corner,’ so we’re getting really good feedback.”

With Manager and hair stylist, Donnett, who has 30 years of experience, recruited from a salon in Manchester, the new establishment will cater for a range of styles, including both male and female Caucasian hair styles, and will provide products for people who want to maintain their hair at home.

“We’re very excited,” said Jacqueline. "My son, Tim Reid, used to play for Barrowford Celtic FC and he was involved in the 'Let's Kick Racism Out of Football' campaign with Burnley FC. We’ve always been linked to Burnley,”

For more information head to the April Hair Salon website at http://aprilhairsalon.co.uk/ or their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Aprilsalonburnley/?ref=bookmarks.