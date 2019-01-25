Apprentice duo hope music night will strike right chord for vital Burnley based charity

Two compassionate young apprentices have joined forces to stage a charity event to raise awareness of a service that helps people with mental health issues.

Luke Pollard and Jaimie-Lea Bell are hosting the event called Centered Stage next month to raise money for the PH7 Wellbeing Centre.

Based at Bank Parade in Burnley, the charity offers different forms of therapy including individual counselling and psychotherapy, holistic therapies and nutritional expertise.

Jaimie-Lea (24) is from Burnley and she is a digital marketing apprentice at Alert Fire and Security.

Eighteen-year-old Luke is from Read and he is a digital marketing degree apprentice at Burnley Council.

Jaimie-Lea said: "We decided to work together to form an event in aid of mental health awareness as we both think that this issue needs more coverage and funding.

We wanted to highlight services that help people who suffer with mental illness so they know they are not alone and there are people who want to listen to their problems and help them to deal with them."

Centered Stage will be held at Mr Green's in Burnley on Friday, February 15th. There will be live music, DJs and a raffle. Tickets for the event are £5 and these are available by ringing 01282 425011 extension 345 or 07398533392.