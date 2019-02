Police have made an appeal to find a 46-year-old woman who is missing from the Burnley area.

Tracy Ibbitson has been missing since yesterday morning. She is described as white, 5ft 11 and of medium build.

Her hair is purple with greying roots tied up. Tracy has an eyebrow piercing and it is believed she may be wearing a navy blue coat and jeans.

Anyone who sees Tracy or knows where she is is asked to contact police on 101 quoting log number LC-20190225-0661.