Police have launched an appeal this evening to find the owner of a backpack containing a laptop that was found on a popular walkway.

A bag containing the Toshiba Laptop and blue ‘TJ’ hoodie was found by walkers on the Padiham Greenway this afternoon.

The items were handed in to the police and if you know who they belong to or they are yours please contact 101 or visit Burnley Police Station quoting Log: 1114 of 27/01/19.