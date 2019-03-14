Appeal to find missing Burnley woman (44)

Police have issued an appeal to find a 44-year-old woman who has been missing from her home in Burnley since Monday.

Amanda Small is described as white, around five foot, two with long, dyed brown hair which is usually in a ponytail.

Amanda has a birthmark on the right side of her forehead and tattoos on both hands – the name ‘Adam’ on her left hand and ‘Joshua’ on her right hand. She also has a tattoo of a swallow on the top of her right arm.

As well as Burnley, Amanda has links to the city centre and Avenham areas of Preston.

PC John Wiggins of Preston Police said; “Amanda has been missing for a number of days now and our concern is growing. If you have seen her or know where she may be, please call us immediately.”

Anyone with information should call 01772 209112 or 101 quoting log number 631 of 12 March.