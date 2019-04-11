Appeal to find man missing in Burnley for almost a week

Police are appealing for information about a man missing from Burnley.

Petar Elenkov ( 28) was last seen in the Waterbarn Street area around 3pm on Saturday (April 6).

He is described as white, 5ft 6in to 5ft 7in tall, of stocky build with short-dark hair. He could have been wearing a high-visibility vest at the time of his disappearance.

PC Carla Martin, of Burnley Police, said: “Petar has been missing for several days now and we are concerned for his welfare.

“I would urge anyone who knows where he is to come forward and contact police immediately.

“Furthermore I would ask Petar, if he sees this appeal, to contact us.”

Anyone with information can call 101 or email 116@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting log 1262 of April 8.