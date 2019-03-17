Appeal following fatal crash near Burnley

An appeal has been launched following a fatal crash in Cliviger near Burnley.

The incident happened at around 5.10pm yesterday on Burnley Road, when a Nissan Qashqai, travelling in the direction of Todmorden, hit a stone wall on the opposite side of the road.

Police and the ambulance service were at the scene, and the driver, a man in his 60's, was taken to Royal Blackburn Hospital for treatment but later died at hospital.

The road was closed for around three hours while accident investigation officers attended.

Police are now asking anybody who witnessed the collision and has not yet been spoken to by an officer to contact them 'as soon as possible'.

Sgt Adam Dawson, of the Lancashire Police TacOps Unit, said: “First and foremost our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who sadly died. We now have specialist officers supporting them at this incredibly difficult time.

“Our investigation into what occurred is very much continuing today and we would now like to hear from anybody who witnessed the collision. We would also like to hear from anyone who was in the area and thinks they may have seen the Qashqai in the moments before the collision happened.”

Anybody with information is asked to contact us on 101, quoting log number 1030 of March 16.