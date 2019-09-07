Appeal after two men seriously injured in Burnley car crash

Two men have been seriously injured in a car crash in Burnley.

Police are appealing for information after two men were seriously injured in a collision in Burnley in the early hours of this morning.

Police were called at just after midnight, to reports of the incident on Colne Road.

It was reported a Vauxhall Astra had left the carriageway, colliding with a lamppost and BT box, before colliding with a large garden wall.

The driver of the car, a 26 year old man from Burnley, received serious chest and back injuries.

The passenger, a 27 year old man from Burnley, suffered serious head and back injuries.

Both were taken to Royal Preston Hospital where they are receiving treatment.

Sgt Oll Jones of Lancashire Police’s Tac Ops Division, said: “Two men are seriously hurt and our thoughts are with them at this time.

“If you witnessed the collision, or have any CCTV or dash cam footage that might be useful to our investigation, please let us know.”

You can call 101 quoting log number 11 of 7 September.