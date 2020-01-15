Apartments plan for former Burnley church

A former Methodist church dating back to the 19th Century is to be converted into assisted living apartments.

Burnley Council planners approved proposals to convert the former Claremont Street United Free Methodist Church, at the junction of Claremont Street and Tabor Street, Burnley, into 18 flats.

Artist's impression of how the apartments will look

The building was last used as a base for Wright’s Upholstery, having not been used as a church since the 1960s.

Developers say the tenants will live largely independent lives but benefit from easy access to the support functions.

“The proposal is to create 18 new dwellings, whilst bringing life back to a building of historical importance.

“The existing buildings history deserves respect, therefore the thought process was to rejuvenate rather than rebuild.

“To use elements of modern housing design to ‘freshen up’ its appearance rather than redesign it.

“This will allow for the facade to retain its historical appearance with a contemporary uplift.”