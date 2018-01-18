Another week of chaos on the M65

Numerous accidents and subsequent disruption have yet again occurred on the M65 motorway around Burnley and Pendle as wet and snowy weather have caused chaos in the last week.



The Burnley Express reported in November that Lancashire County Council cited leaves accumulating next to newly installed safety barriers as the reason for flooding.



The announcement was met with derision by many members of the public on social media who claimed the new barriers did not allow water to run off and subsequently increased the chance of flooding and accidents.



A spokesman for Lancashire County Council said in November: “At this time of year there are often problems with leaves blown on to the grids covering gullies which prevents drainage and that is what has happened on the M65 and the Padiham Bypass.”



Yet on Monday this week motorists were again being advised to drive carefully due to flooding.



A spokesman for North West Motorway police tweeted: “We have taken 12 reports of accidents since 7am this morning. Please take your time.



“We are taking several reports on the network of flooding at Junctions 2-3 M65, Junctions 11-12 M65.”



The same day, a lorry collided with a car near to Junction 13. And on Tuesday a four-car collision on the M65 caused delays between Junctions six and seven.