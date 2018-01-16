Another car crash on accident blackspot road

Two cars crashed this morning on a notorious accident blackspot road.

A Subaru Impreza and another vehicle collided in Slade Lane, Padiham, just before 6am this morning, resulting in the drivers suffering minor injuries.

In September, 24-year-old Corey Hudson died when he was involved in an accident on the same road, while another, non-fatal, accident occurred on the same road just weeks later.

Police confirmed that Slade Lane Road was closed for around two hours this morning as council workers cleared debris from the road.