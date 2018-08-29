Another Brunshaw burst causes misery for residents

Another burst water main in the Brunshaw area of Burnley has caused more misery for residents.

The burst, this time on Irene Street, is the latest in a long line of bursts in that area of town in recent months, prompting an apology from water supplier United Utilities.

Residents have voiced their displeasure over the growing number of incidents, which recently included a burst water main in Harry Potts Way, forcing the closure of the road.

“We had a burst on a large water main on Irene Street, which was repaired on the same day. We managed to keep supplies on for the majority of customers using our Water on Wheels tankers to pump directly into the network.

“Unfortunately some properties on higher ground near the location of the burst experienced some supply issues whilst engineers completed the repair.

“This is unrelated to the previous temporary no water issues in the area and we’ll be monitoring the performance and pressure management of the network to minimise the chance of any further interruptions.

“We’re really sorry about the inconvenience and disruption to everyone affected.”

Ward councillor Lian Pate said she had reported a number of sunken drains in Irene Street two years ago and that Stroyan Street and Athletic Street had been reinforced in recent years, which may have had an impact.