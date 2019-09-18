Annual walk raises cash for historic church in Burnley village

An annual walk, held to raise money for the upkeep of an historic village church, attracted 100 people at the weekend.

Walkers laced up their boots for Scarlett's Stride in Cliviger on Saturday.

Several of the walkers and their dogs on the Scarlett's Stride walk (photo Matthew Pickles)

And the hardy walkers, who had a choice of a 12 or eight mile route, starting and finishing at St John the Divine Church Holme in Cliviger, were blessed with glorious sunshine.

And their endeavours were rewarded as they raised £1,300 for the church.

Teams of marshalls and caterers from the church laid on brews and hot meals for the walkers and they were all thanked by Ruth Pickles who is one of the stewards.

She said: "The money raised will be put towards the running costs of this beautiful church which is admired and visited by people from all over the world .

Walkers celebrate getting to the end of the finish line at Scarlett's Stride (photo Matthew Pickles)

"We would ask that people please continue to support our village church at the heart of the community in the Cliviger Gorge."