Annual dinner for group that works to preserve Burnley's historic Weavers' Triangle

Volunteers, who help to maintain and preserve a vital part of Burnley's history and heritage, gathered for their annual dinner.

The Friends of the Weavers' Triangle held the event at Rosehill House Hotel in Burnley.

Members play an active role in running the visitor centre and Oak Mount Mill Engine House by providing volunteer staff, helping to raise funds and planning new exhibitions and events.

New members are always welcome to join the group for an annual donation of at least £5.

Business concerns can also become corporate supporters of the Trust by donating at least £75 a year.

Anyone who would like more information is asked to contact the Friends of the Weavers' Triangle at 85, Manchester Road, Burnley BB11 1JZ or email weaverstriangle@yahoo.co.uk or ring 01282 452403.