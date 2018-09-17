Animal crackers Audrey stages charity sale in Burnley to help causes close to her heart

Animal charity champ Audrey Bates is to hold a two day table top sale this weekend to raise money for causes close to her heart.

The event will take place at the Woodman Inn, Todmorden Road, Burnley, from noon to 3pm on Saturday and Sunday (September 22nd and 23rd)

Audrey, who celebrates her 83rd birthday today, holds the sales regularly and she has spent many years raising thousands of pounds for animals in need.

At this weekend's sale there will be fancy goods, Christmas cards and wrapping paper on sale, among the many items.

There will also be a tombola.