Animal crackers Audrey set to reach £40,000 target

Animal charity champ Audrey Bates is to hold a two day table top sale this weekend to raise money for causes close to her heart.



The event will take place at the Woodman Inn, Todmorden Road, Burnley, from noon to 3pm Saturday and Sunday.

There will also be a tombola. Audrey (82) has spent years raising money for animals in need and is set to reach the £40,000 target.

Audrey, who lives in Burnley, has supported many animal charities over the years including the Born Free Foundation launched in 1984 by Bill Travers and Virginia McKenna, stars of the iconic film Born Free.

It became a global force for wildlife and Audrey received an inscribed glass statue from the Foundation in recognition of her work for it.

Audrey was even invited out to Kenya, the home of the charity, but sadly ill health prevented her.