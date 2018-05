Animal lover Audrey Bates will host a two day sale at the weekend to raise money for her favourite charities.

Audrey, who has devoted many years to raising thousands of pounds for many different charities that help animals, will hold the event at the Woodman Inn, Burnley on Saturday and Sunday. (May 19th and 20th).

The sale runs from noon to 3-30pm on both days and there will be a selection of items on sale including gifts and jewellery.

There will also be a tombola.