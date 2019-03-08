Anger as Pendle allocated just 2.6% of county road budget

The Tory administration in charge of Lancashire County Council has been slammed by the Pendle Labour group for allocating just 2.6% of its annual roads budget to the borough.

At Thursday's Lancashire County Council budget meeting the Conservatives voted to allocate 2.6% of the £17m. road budget to Pendle.

Leader of the Labour group County Coun. Azhar Ali said: "The Conservatives, despite all their promises, have let down the residents across Pendle by allocating just 2.6% of the highways budget of £17m. which includes much needed repairs to five roads but no monies to tackle major road repairs in Colne or Nelson.

"Furthermore, there are many streets across Pendle where the setts and cobbles have come through but the Ccounty council will not repair the Tarmac or resurface the areas as it doesn’t meet the intervention levels.

"I asked for a fund to help repairs such as areas which are a matter of urgency but once again the ruling administration have refused.

"Some of our streets are already resembling a patchwork quilt and others are going to have no Tarmac left at all, while the Conservative leadership fund pet projects.

"The Tories have put up council tax over the last two years by almost 10% and my residents don’t see the benefits as they are paying more for less."