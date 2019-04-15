Ambitious project to transform Clitheroe church moves forward

Work is set to start on a £700,000 scheme to redevelop Trinity Methodist Church into a multi-purpose community hub.

Having already completely refurbished the worship space in 2015, Phase 2 of the development plans will involve linking the two church buildings and renovating the church hall to include a community café and improved access on to the Castle park.

A tendering process is currently under way for contractors to develop the new facility at the church on Parson Lane.

As well as creating a complex of "modern spaces", the hub will also have a disabled shower and an upgraded catering standard kitchen, which will be used to create employment and training facilities. A dementia hub and a men’s shed project has also been announced as part of the church’s Trinity 2020 vision. The move will help to keep the teens off the streets and support the local homeless.

A project spokesman said: "The development is about becoming new and relevant to a changing and growing town.

“We live in an age where human connection is disappearing. We have lost the town’s police desk and the interchange is under threat of closure. The community hub will be a place where people from all walks of life can come together and take part in activities that they enjoy.”

In the last ten years, over £700,000 has been raised by the congregation for the new facilities through community events, legacies, donations and grants and trust applications.

The scheme, which should put the church at the centre of community life, has been welcomed by Minister, The Rev. Ian Humphreys. He said: "After such a long time fundraising, everyone is really excited to see the building work finally begin.

"Regular users of the church hall, such as Clitheroe’s Food Bank and Cookery Club, have been advised that the work is likely to get under way in the summer and will be completed in 2020.

"Once a company has been selected and we know when work will start, we will be keeping everyone informed of the next steps.

"Throughout the process there will be regular information and updates of the progress of the building with a gallery of photographs which will appear on the Trinity Hub website and our social media channels."