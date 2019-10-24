Ambitious plans to breathe new life into historic Burnley town centre building

Work has begun transforming a historic Burnley town centre property into a house in multiple occupation.

The former Steele Ford Newton Solicitors building in Nicholas Street will boast 14 bedrooms, three bathrooms, two kitchens and two lounges once work has been completed.

Built in the 1830s as three town houses, the Grade II listed property was later occupied by John Sutcliffe and Son solicitors before Steele Ford and Newton moved in. It has been vacant for five years.

The scheme is being spearheaded by Burnley Property Investment Limited, a developer collaboration between Kays and Son estate agents and Assets We Build.

Gary Kay, owner of Kay and Sons, said this project was about breathing new life into a prominent town centre building.

"These buildings in the town centre are some of the nicest buildings in Burnley and it is vital that they are brought back into proper use," he said. "This is going to be a high quality HMO right in the centre of town. We have gone above and beyond with the bathrooms and the communal areas and it has been extremely satisfying to see the work begin to take shape.

"We're not sure who is going to be occupying the building as of yet but we have had a lot of interest. Ideally I would like to see charity or a care organisation take it on."