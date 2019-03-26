'Amazing' Pendleside Hospice a worthy winner at Red Rose Awards

Pendleside Hospice has been crowned the best health and care business in the region, collecting their trophy in front of more than 1,000 of their peers at the Red Rose Awards 2019.

The Red Rose Awards, organised by Lancashire Business View, are held in Blackpool’s iconic Winter Gardens each year, and honour the best, most inspirational and most innovative businesses operating in Lancashire.

To earn the honour, Pendleside Hospice triumphed over tough competition – first being selected out of hundreds of nominations from throughout the county to a competitive shortlist, then impressing a panel of judges with a presentation and rigorous interview.

Helen McVey, Pendleside Hospice chief executive, said: “Having been shortlisted in three of the awards categories, this was the award we really hoped to achieve more than any other as it recognises the high standard of care provided by our team at Pendleside, free-of-charge, to anyone who needs it in the Burnley and Pendle area.

“The judges’ comments made us all incredibly proud as they clearly recognised the work we’re doing at the hospice – it’s hard to put into words exactly what this means to us as an organisation but we’re so thankful the Red Rose Awards judges saw something special in us.”

The judges’ analysis, which was read out by the evening’s host Graham Liver, said: “Amazing individuals drive this outstanding organisation.

“A clear strategic vision, the development of key partners and stakeholders, and a passionate and dedicated team of staff and volunteers all combine to make Pendleside a worthy winner.”

Event founder Richard Slater, also the publisher of Lancashire Business View magazine, said: “Pendleside Hospice can be exceptionally proud of this achievement. To stand out in a crowded field is a true testament of ingenuity, hard work and doing things the right way.”

BBC Radio Lancashire and North West Tonight host Graham Liver compered the evening, with entertainment from Gravity Live, DFC Lancashire and Funtime Frankies.