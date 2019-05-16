Amazing new art work hits right note at Burnley primary school

Students at a Burnley primary school got the chance to admire some new art work this week.

Visiting artist Ursula Hurst has created a series of pieces in the hall at Holy Trinity Primary.

Admiring the Creation piece are Mia Bury-Bailey, Lila Ashworth, Skye Heald, Jack Bootham, Harry Brown and Adam Burton.

And the school piano has been given an artistic make over that is a hit with staff and children.

Each one of the pieces reflect the school's Church of England status and helps to remind them all about the eight core concepts in the Bible of God, Creation, Fall, People of God, Incarnation, Gospel, Salvation and the Kingdom of God.

The children watched with amazement over the three days that freehand artist Ursula was at work.

And as SATs exams finished each afternoon pupils were invited to view the artwork up close for themselves.