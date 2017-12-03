Amazing Grace misses out on The X Factor crown but looks set for future stardom

Singing sensation Grace Davies failed in her bid to be crowned the winner of The X Factor.

The Ribble Valley songstress was gracious in defeat to four piece band Rak Su who were voted the winners tonight on the smash hit ITV talent show.

She smiled and clapped as the band, who were mentored by Simon Cowell, were announced as the winners in the final of the show which featured perforrmances by Sam Smith, Pink and Little Mix.

True to form, Grace (20) won standing ovations from all four of the X Factor judges when she performed two of her own songs, Too Young and Louder.

Louis Walsh told Grace, who is from Langho, that this was "her moment" and she was superb singer, songwriter and artiste, saying: "Whatever happens tonight you have a great career ahead of you."

Simon Cowell said that Grace had remained true to herself throughout the competition and her mentor Sharon Osbourne told Grace she was extremely proud of her and how far she had come since her first audition.

Family and friends cheered Grace on from the audience, including her parents, Bill and Cheryl, who revealed they did not even know she had gone for the first audition.

Cheryl said: "Grace rang me and asked me to guess where she was.

"When she told me she was at the X Factor auditiions and she had got through we were so pleased.

"We are extremely proud of her, that is our girl up there, we can't believe it."