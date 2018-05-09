Amazing Daisy reaches halfway mark in bid to conquer Pendle Hill

A pint sized four-year-old is halfway to completing a challenge to walk up Pendle Hill 52 times this year.

Daisy Hooper completed her 26th walk on Saturday and is now at the halfway mark.

Family and friends joined Daisy for her 26th walk up Pendle Hill to raise money for Pendleside Hospice

And the youngster is so determined to complete her challenge she is planning two more walks this weekend.

So far Daisy has raised over £1,000 for Pendleside Hospice and she has become a familiar sight on the hill with many walkers stopping to say hello and make a donation.

Daisy usually walks with her dad, Danny, and several family and friends joined the pair for the 26th walk to make it a really special event.

A pupil at St Mary's CE Primary School, Newchurch in Pendle, Daisy came up with the idea for the walk when she saw volunteers collecting for the hospice during a trip into Burnley town centre with her dad.

The duo are often joined by Daisy's mum Sam and the rest of the family who are Poppy, who is Daisy's twin sister, brother Jack (six) and little sister Molly who is two.

When Daisy completes her walks she will have trekked around 150 miles and climbed around 95,000 feet.

The family live in Burnley and anyone who would like to support Daisy is asked to log on to www.gofundme.com/3qup2x-pendleside-hospice.

The family live in Burnley and anyone who would like to support Daisy is asked to log on to www.gofundme.com/3qup2x-pendleside-hospice.