Alzheimer's help group coming to Burnley

A new Alzheimer’s Society fund-raising and awareness group is to be launched in Burnley, and local volunteers are being sought to join.

The group will be headed up by Brenda Smith, who is looking to recruit a band of people who can support the organisation locally.

An informal information coffee and cake session for interested parties is to take place at Sion Baptist Church in Burnley, on Monday, October 15th, between 2 pm and 4pm.

The society’s regional community fund-raiser Susan Swire said: “People can come down have a chat and see what we are planning to do in Burnley as a group.

“Volunteers can put as little or as much time into the group as they wish. We will be asking them to do things like getting involved in putting a coffee morning together, making tea and coffee, running a tombola, putting out posters and promoting events and getting raffle prizes from local businesses.”

Sue added: “As well as fund-raising, the group will also be raising awareness of Alzheimer’s which affects so many families across the Burnley area."