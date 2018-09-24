All welcome at Burnley Boys and Girls' Club presentation evening

The Burnley Boys and Girls' Club are holding a presentation evening to showcase the range of activities and events they have on offer and to appeal for volunteers to lend a hand.

Almost 120 years old, the club is gearing up to welcome one and all and is encouraging anyone interested to come down and get a taste of what it has to offer, with tea and coffee provided on the evening, which will see some of the children from the club put on a presentation.

Having recently appointed a new Centre Youth Manager, the Burnley Boys and Girls' Club Chairman, Peter Maddock has said that the direction the club is headed is "really positive", saying: "We're still doing great work with the kids; the heart of the members are still at the core of the club.

"That's still the focus," he added. "As always, we are looking for volunteers to help out as trustees, on the management committee, or in the youth club."

The presentation evening will take place from 7pm-8pm tonight - Monday, 24th September - at the club by Barden Playing Fields on Barden Lane. All are welcome.