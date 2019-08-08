All-day music festival ready to rock Padiham

Padiham is preparing to rock with a new all-day music festival set to take the town by storm.



Padiham Community Festival takes place on Saturday, August 17th, in Memorial Park with a live music line-up brimming with local talent.

Padiham Community Festival takes place on Saturday, August 17th.

Furious Styles, Bridle City Lights, The Downtown Band, Canvas, Element Zero and Padiham’s own superstar DJ, Nadia Lucy, are all set to appear on a bill that has a little bit of something for everyone.

There will also be a licensed bar, food, a funfair and children’s entertainment along with various deals at pubs and eateries in the town.

The festival runs from noon until 9pm and organiser Madge Nawaz said: “We’ve been organising events in Burnley for quite a while now and felt it was time Padiham had its own. The feedback we have had from the ones in Burnley has been extremely positive and there is no reason why this event can’t grow and grow in Padiham.

“We’ve been overwhelmed by the support of the people so far and hope that plenty come out on the day to enjoy the festival in what is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful parks in Lancashire.”

The Kings Arms, The Bridge, The Hare and Hounds, Mooch Cafe, Serrano’s and Padiham Cricklet Club are all putting on a variety of food and drink deals throughout the day.

The Bridge is also hosting a live music after party with Overload playing from 9-30pm.

Tickets, priced at £2.50 (plus booking fee) are available online by clicking here.

Paper tickets are available to buy at The Kings Arms, The Bridge, The Hare and Hounds, Mooch Cafe and Kendall’s sandwich shop.