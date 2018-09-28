Alert's Pace Up Pendle trek raises £500 for BFCitC

Braving the early-Autumnal chills to scale Pendle Hill, a Burnley-based alarm and security company have Paced Up Pendle to raise funds for Burnley FC in the Community.



A 20-strong group made up of charitable trekkers of Alert Fire & Security Ltd staff, BFCitC staff, and SHOUT Network employees tackled the 557-metre climb via a detour to the Whitehough Outdoor Education Centre led by Matthew Hargreaves, General Manager of BFCitCom.

"We made it!" said Lindsey Robinson, Account Manager for Alert Fire & Security, with Alert having raised over £500. "[The] weather was dry and everyone enjoyed it; all the children did so well too. It's really good to do it with BFCitC; we're friends of BFCitC and seeing what they do in the local area in their projects is great.

For more information and to make a donation, head to https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paceuppendle