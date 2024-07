Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Aldi is currently looking to recruit for 150 store staff in Lancashire.

In a welcome boost to the local economy, the UK’s fourth largest supermarket is looking for people of all levels of experience to fill roles at its stores across the region.

This includes both full-time and part-time positions such as store cleaner and store assistant, all the way up to deputy store manager.

Stores in Lancashire where Aldi is looking to hire include Lancaster, Blackburn and Blackpool. Kelly Stokes, Recruitment Director at Aldi UK, said: “As we continue to open in new areas, we’re looking to welcome hundreds more colleagues to our amazing teams across the country.

“We want even more people to be a part of our success in the future, which is why we offer a great working environment and opportunities to progress within the business.”

Aldi has dozens of vacancies in Lancashire

In May, Aldi announced its second pay increase for Aldi store colleagues this year, taking the supermarket’s investment in pay this year to £79m. Starting pay for Store Assistants at Aldi is £12.40 per hour nationally, and £13.65 per hour inside the M25.