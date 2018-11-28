Alcohol dependent thief told court he had been 'stupid' to get in trouble after vowing to give up stealing

An alcohol-dependent thief had decided, at the age of 58, that "enough was enough" a court heard.



Howard Brooks stole Nike jogging bottoms and a polo shirt, worth £90, from JD Sports in Burnley. He told police he wanted them to wear.

The town's magistrates were told how Brooks had not been before the court this year and thought he had been stupid to get in trouble again.

His solicitor, Mr John Rusius told the hearing Brooks had been alcohol-dependent for a number of years .

Mr Rusius said:" He says 'I am 58 now. I have had enough. I don't know why it happened. It's just the most stupid thing. I am staying out of trouble and go and do this stupid thing.' "

The defendant, of Plumbe Street, Burnley, admitted theft on Monday, October 22nd.

He was given a 12-month conditional discharge and must pay £60 compensation.