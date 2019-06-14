Ageing Burnley shops that have been transformed into stylish modern homes are now open to tenants

A £1.3m housing renovation project aimed at breathing new life into a Burnley estates has been completed.



Some 20 former shops and maisonettes on the Brunshaw Estate have been transformed into a variety of apartments boasting open plan lounges, modern gloss kitchens and more.

Shaban Talib, Neighbourhood Co-ordinator at Calico Homes

Prior to the renovation, the poor condition of the shops was detracting from the positive impact being made from the improvements on other parts of the Brunshaw Estate and causing issues around anti-social behaviour.

Work on the development began in July 2018 and was carried out by Ring Stones Maintenance and Construction, in partnership Burnley Borough Council and Homes England.

The apartments are part of an on-going project across the Brunshaw Estate, with approximately £5m invested to date since April 2016.

They have been designed to accommodate residents of all ages, including families and those requiring ease of access. Residents of the new apartments will also benefit from a community garden in the near future.

Lisa Bell, Calico Homes Development Manager, said: “I am really proud of this development and the contemporary accommodation it will provide for our customers. The shops and maisonettes had fallen into a state of disrepair and were having an adverse effect on the community and surrounding areas.”

Steven Noonan, assistant director at Ring Stones Maintenance and Construction said: “The whole Ring Stones team have worked closely in partnership with Calico Homes and Burnley Borough Council and this project is something that we’re very proud of.

"By transforming the former Brunshaw shops into apartments, it’s a great step towards improving the area as a whole for both new and existing tenants.”

Coun. Ivor Emo, Burnley Council's executive member for housing and leisure, said: "It's great to see the transformation of this problem site into attractive, modern homes that will have a wider, positive impact on the whole neighbourhood."