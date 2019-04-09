These shots of Burnley were taken by Peter Stawicki from atop the Brunlea Hotel

Aerial shots of Burnley taken from atop the Brunlea Hotel

Regular Burnley Express contributor Peter Stawicki has taken another series of shots of Burnley, this time from an unusual vantage point.

The keen amateur photographer has captured an album of images from the roof of the Brunlea Hotel in Keirby Walk.

These shots of Burnley were taken by Peter Stawicki from atop the Brunlea Hotel

1. Aerial photos of Burnley

These shots of Burnley were taken by Peter Stawicki from atop the Brunlea Hotel
other
Buy a Photo
These shots of Burnley were taken by Peter Stawicki from atop the Brunlea Hotel

2. Aerial photos of Burnley

These shots of Burnley were taken by Peter Stawicki from atop the Brunlea Hotel
other
Buy a Photo
These shots of Burnley were taken by Peter Stawicki from atop the Brunlea Hotel

3. Aerial photos of Burnley

These shots of Burnley were taken by Peter Stawicki from atop the Brunlea Hotel
other
Buy a Photo
These shots of Burnley were taken by Peter Stawicki from atop the Brunlea Hotel

4. Aerial photos of Burnley

These shots of Burnley were taken by Peter Stawicki from atop the Brunlea Hotel
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 5