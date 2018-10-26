Advice fair for older people

Pendle MP Andrew Stephenson has hosted an event designed to give information to older people in the borough on a range of issues.

The successful Older People’s Fair was held at St Luke’s Parish Hall, Brierfield.

The event brought together organisations and charities with specific offerings for older people, such as Age Concern, Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service, Pendle Seniors Group, Pendle Leisure Trust Up and Active, and many other organisations.

Throughout the day approximately 100 people attended the fair and received various support such as blood pressure checks, and arranged free home fire safety inspections.

Mr Stephenson said after the event: “I’d like to thank all the organisations who attended my latest Older People’s Fair.

“It was great to have so many different providers in one place offering a real one stop shop for those older members of our community who may need help and support.”