Firefighters were mobilised to a house in Burnley after the occupants were initially reported to be trapped.

One fire engine from Burnley and two from Nelson were called out to the fire at the mid-terraced house in Eldwick Street, Duke Bar, at 6pm on Thursday.

Two adults and two children, initially thought to be trapped, had self-rescued before the fire crews arrived.

The blaze had started in the kitchen and firefighters used two breathing apparatus and one hose reel to extinguish the fire.