Adult cycling sessions launched in Burnley

If you never learned to ride a bike as a child here is your chance to get into the saddle.

Adult led rides are beginning next Tuesday (January 15th) in Burnley's Thompson Park.

The sessions are being led by Burnley Council's GetInto2 staff and classes for complete beginners take place from 9-30am to 10-30am.

Rides for those who can already ride a bike will be held from 11am to 12-30pm. These sessions will be leisurely, fun rides around the surrounding areas of Thompson Park, Rowley and canal towpaths.

Bike hire is available for of £2 and booking for the sessions is essential.

For more information contact Claire on 01282 477167 or email cnewton@burnleyleisure.co.uk