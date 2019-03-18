Accrington high school to mark 60-year anniversary with special celebration

Former pupils and staff members of St Christoper's High School in Accrington have been invited to attend a unique celebration to mark the school’s jubilee year.



The event, ‘Open School, Tours and Communion Service’ will take place on Friday and entry is by pre-booking only.

Pupils at St Christoper's School in Accrington

Guided tours of the school begin at 4pm, with all areas of the site being open for visitors.

At 6pm, there will be a Communion service in the school hall, which will be presided over by the Bishop of Burnley. Following the Communion service, refreshments will be served for all visitors.

St Christopher’s first opened its doors in 1958 and in the subsequent 60 years, has seen many changes, not least the opening of Hyndburn’s first specialist Sixth Form, focusing on A-level study, in 2011.

Headmaster of St Christopher’s, Richard Jones, said: “We are delighted to open the doors of St Christopher’s to former members of staff, students and friends of the school as we celebrate 60 glorious years since the school’s opening.

"Visitors will have the opportunity to tour our facilities and then come together for a service of Holy Communion led by the Bishop of Burnley.

"We are looking forward to what we hope will be a fitting way of acknowledging the contribution that St Christopher’s has made to the quality of education in East Lancashire.”

Tickets for the event are free but must be booked in advance, using the TicketSource website. They can be booked here.