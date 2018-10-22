Access road would lead to more houses being built on green land according to angry residents

Neighbours living near to allotment land are objecting to plans which could see 36 new houses built on the site.

A large number of residents are expected to descend on Nelson Town Hall on Tuesday evening when councillors will meet to discuss the application to build a road to access land off Halifax Road, Nelson, and the back of King's Causeway.

The proposed access would be from Halifax Road next to number 194. Indicative plans propose a tree-lined access road inking to two rows of homes with a central estate road.

Brierfield Area Committee had already refused the application for a number of reasons including highway safety, land stability, flooding issues and the need to protect the limited green space in the area.

However, borough councillors who will be deciding on the application on Tuesday have been advised that the above reasons for refusal would result in a severe risk of costs being awarded against the council.

A 62 name petition objecting to the plans has also been submitted to Pendle Council's Policy and Resources Committee which has been recommended to approve the application.

Mr Ali Ahmed, who lives in nearby Edge End Avenue, said: "There are many reasons why a lot of people are objecting to these plans. There will be lots of pressure placed on local infrastructure such as schools if these houses were to be built.

"The green land is also very well used by local people, including dog walkers and children. There is also a lot of wildlife on the site. I know of quite a lot of residents who will be attending Tuesday's meeting in opposition to this plan.

"If this is allowed, it could lead to many more houses being built on green land in the future."