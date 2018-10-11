"Absolutely riveting": critically-acclaimed and controversial political film showing in Burnley

A darkly comic, raw, and controversial new film looking at the inequalities and divisions that led to Brexit and Trump's victory is set to show in Burnley's Reel cinema after receiving widespread critical acclaim.

Described as having "frothing energy and unfettered vulgarity" which "lances the boil of working-class grievance and watches as the infection spreads to everyone in its path" by the New York Times' Jeanette Catsoulis, 'Us and Them' is a look at the state of society through the lens of thriller and comedy.

The film, produced by Jeremy Sokel, features an ordinary working-class kid - angry and frustrated at the rough deal he faces - confronting a member of today's privileged elite as he aims to teach him and his kind a lesson they will never forget.

Turning to holding the affluent Conrad and his family hostage in their plush mansion, the working-class Danny and his pals force them into a deadly game of chance to kick-start a revolution by streaming attacks against the super-rich one percent on the web and terrify them into bringing about change.

Having featured at a range of film festivals including South By Southwest 2017, British Independent Film Awards 2017 (where it was nominated for Best Political Film), Woodstock Film Festival 2017, Filmfest Hamburg 2017, and Cinemagic Belfast 2017, Us and Them will be showing at Burnley Reel from tomorrow (Friday, 12 October) to Thursday 18 October.