A682 crash driver in critical condition

A milk tanker driver remains in a critical condition after a serious crash near Gisburn at the weekend.



The accident happened at just before 9-30am on Sunday when a DAF Trucks tanker and a Ford Mondeo were in collision on the A682.

The tanker, which was carrying milk, collided with the Mondeo before overturning.

The driver of the tanker, a man in his 20s, was found outside the vehicle with suspected injuries to his head and chest.

He was airlifted to Royal Preston Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

The road was closed for several hours.