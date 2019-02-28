A59 crash update: Appeal for witnesses after serious accident leaves woman (41) with serious injuries

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman suffered serious injuries following a collision in Chatburn this week.

The accident happened at around 1.30pm on Tuesday when a Vauxhall Astra was involved in a collision with a heavy goods vehicle on the A59 at the junction with Sawley Road.

A passenger in the Vauxhall, a 41-year-old woman from Gisburn, suffered serious injuries and was taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment.

The driver of the Astra, a 69-year-old woman from Gisburn, suffered minor injuries, while the driver of the HGV, a 40-year-old man from West Yorkshire, not injured.

The road was closed for more than three hours while accident investigators attended the scene.

Sgt Claire Pearson, of Lancashire Police’s Tactical Operations team, said: “We are continuing to appeal for witnesses following a serious road traffic collision close to Chatburn.

“While we spoke to a number of people at the scene, we would encourage anyone who saw what happened and has yet to speak with police to come forward.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or email 3847@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting log 0676 of February 26.

