A very Probus Christmas in Fence

Christmas would not seem Christmas at Pendleside Probus without the club's annual lunch with the ladies and a film show given by Burnley Video Club.

Ken Geddes, press secretary, said: "Although billed as films of local interest, we went as far away as the east coast of Scotland, making an interesting and varied programme.

"However the star of the show was a young man who took us on a nature tour of local woods and fields, revealing what to look for in the clearest and most informative way, sometimes only yards from our own houses."

January 16th sees the club’s AGM but the programmes start again on February 6th with a concert by the 50 Something Theatre Group. On February 20th, John Hurst reveals that although “The Camera Never Lies, the Camera Always Lies...”.

Meetings are at St Anne’s Church Hall in Wheatley Lane, Fence, at around 9-45 for a cup of tea or coffee, followed by a talk (or something else entirely). New members are always welcome; possible new members may attend a few meetings before deciding to join.