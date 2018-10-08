A triple helping of McDonald's in Burnley

A third McDonald's restaurant is set to open in Burnley soon.

The fast food drive-thru outlet will open in Princess Way on Wednesday, opposite Burnley College.

Franchisee Victor Arciniega and wife and business partner Karen Arciniega will operate the restaurant alongside their other two McDoanld's outlets in Burnley.

The couple also own five of the fast food restaurants in total, including Colne and Rawtenstall.

Mr Arciniega said: “We understand the importance of investing in the community and are delighted to be able to bring an employment boost to the local area with 90 new jobs in Burnley. With excellent training programmes and career opportunities on offer to all of our employees, we hope the roles will appeal to a broad spectrum of people across the area.

“We are confident that this new restaurant will be a welcome addition to the area and are looking forward to welcoming our customers in.”

The digital features in the new store will mean that McDonald’s crew are able to widen their skill set. An increased number of the restaurant team will be based in front of the counter, serving customers and helping them navigate the new digital menu boards.