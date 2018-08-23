A-level joy for Burnley FC Academy player

A talented young footballer who played for Burnley Football Club has earned top A Level grades at Burnley College Sixth Form Centre and will be heading to university in America

Tristan Jumeau (18), who was the Clarets’ 2016/17 Scholar of the Year, is celebrating after achieving A grades in maths and chemistry and is now ready to take up a four-year footballing scholarship at Georgia State University.

Winger Tristan, who is originally from Carnforth, said: “I am thrilled with my A-level results and would like to thank my tutors at Burnley College Sixth Form Centre for their amazing support throughout my studies.

"They really went above and beyond to make sure I could combine my scholarship at Burnley FC with my A-level studies and gave me lots of individual support.

“I’m excited about heading to university in America and it’s a great opportunity for me to pursue my love of football – my goal is to represent Canada, where my mum was born. I’ve made some great friends at both the football club and college and will take lots of happy memories with me from my time in Burnley.”

Burnley College principal Karen Buchanan said: “Congratulations to Tristan on his great A-level results. He has shown outstanding commitment to both his academic studies and his football scholarship at Burnley Football Club and deserves every success in future.

“It is truly an exciting time for Burnley with a Premier League football team, competing against some of the top clubs in the UK and Europe, and a College that is at the very top of its game with students who are hungry for success.”

The college has seen an overall A-level pass rate of an outstanding 99.5% with 64% of students earning at least one A* to B top grade and 91% earning at least one high A* to C grade.

Students achieved exceptionally high grades in maths, further maths, English, computer Science, physics and sociology.

Wishing Tristan every success in future, a Burnley Football Club spokesman added: “Tristan has had to balance a full-time football programme while studying maths and chemistry at A-level. For him to achieve two A grades while working five days a week is truly remarkable and something both him and his family should be very proud of.

“Burnley College Sixth Form Centre have been brilliant managing Tristan's academic timetable and deserve recognition for the role they have played in supporting his development.

“Unfortunately, Tristan wasn't awarded a professional contract with us at Burnley Football Club, but his professional attitude towards both his academic studies and football training presented the offer of a full athlete scholarship to George State University in Atlanta, America, where he will play for the soccer team while studying a degree before then completing a Masters degree.”